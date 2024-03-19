'Stree 2' to 'Ikkis': Amazon Primi Video Unveils 2024 India Slate

Amazon Prime Video unveiled its upcoming lineup of Indian content to mark the start of the new year with new web series and films. The showcase includes Raj & DK's highly-anticipated Citadel: Honey Bunny. It also includes Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis starring Agastya Nanda, Housefull 5, Stree 2, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, among other films. Here's the full lineup:
Citadel: Honey Bunny
Citadel: Honey Bunny is an Indian series within the Citadel universe, featuring a blend of gritty spy action thriller and heartwarming love story set in the 90s. Produced by D2R films Production, the series stars Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher.
Call Me Bae
Bae, a downsized heiress, discovers her most valuable assets are her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates Mumbai's newsrooms, finding beaus, behens, and her better self. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the film features an ensemble cast including Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.
The Tribe
The Tribe, follows a group of Indian influencers who are set to achieve global fame in Los Angeles. The series is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd, with executive producers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig. The Omkar Potdar directorial stars Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Alfia Jafry, Aryaana Gandhi, and Hardik Zaveri.
Subedaar
The action drama follows Subedaar Arjun Singh who struggles with civilian life, and has a strained relationship with his daughter. He must now fight enemies to protect his family and home. Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the film stars Anil Kapoor and stars Suresh Triveni, Prajwal Chandrashekar, Vikram Malhotra, and Anil Kapoor.
Be Happy
Be Happy is a heartwarming story about a single father and his daughter, who aspires to perform on the country's biggest dance reality show. The film explores the extraordinary sacrifices a father makes to fulfill his daughter's dreams and find true happiness, with key cast members including Abhishek A Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Nasser, Inayat Verma, and Johny Lever.
Supermen of Malegaon
Supermen of Malegaon is a Hindi film that follows an aspiring filmmaker who assembles his friends to create a film for his small town of Malegaon. The film captures the essence of friendship and the transformative power of filmmaking. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the film's cast includes Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora.
Housefull 5
Housefull, the beloved comedy film franchise, is set to return for its fifth installment. The film, created by Sajid Nadiadwala, features an ensemble cast of talented actors and promises to deliver more laughter, madness, and confusion this time. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the comedy-drama stars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh.
Baaghi 4
Baaghi 4 is a Hindi film that follows the 'Baaghi' franchise, known for its high-octane action sequences and intense storylines. The film features Tiger Shroff as the lead character, and is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The franchise has gained a significant fan following for its adrenaline-pumping action and charismatic leads. The film is set to release in 2020.
Shoojit Sircar’s Next
Shoojit Sircar's next film is a heartwarming story about a father and daughter who navigate life's surprises. Directed by Sircar, the film explores the value of life's fleeting moments and the bond they share. The story is a celebration of life in its everyday chaos, with Abhishek Bachchan, Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani playing key roles. The film is produced by Rising Sun Films Pvt. Ltd and Kino Works LLP, with Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar as producers.
Stree 2
Stree 2 is a Hindi sequel to the popular horror-comedy Stree, set in Chanderi, India. The film follows the ragtag group of Vicky and his friends, as they face a new threat and must save the town. Produced by Maddock Films Pvt Ltd and Jio Studios, the film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khuranna.
Ikkis
Ikkis is a biopic on second lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC, who is the most celebrated hero of the 1971 war. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Binny Padda and directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya follows Aryan, who struggles to find a perfect life partner. He meets Sifra during an official assignment in the US and falls in love with her, but later discovers she is a robot. The film is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, and Dimple Kapadia.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)