Airtel Appears To Be Blocking Words Like 'Discord', 'TikTok' on SMS: Report
The publication also found that the word 'Shareit' was blocked on Airtel's outgoing messages.
Telecom operator Airtel appeared to be blocking both incoming and outgoing messages containing the words TikTok, Discord, and Shareit. according to a MediaNama report.
After being approached by Dhruv Anandh, an Airtel user who noticed that messages containing the word Discord and TikTok would fail to send, the publication ran a test on Wednesday, 9 March, by sending messages like “check this video out on TikTok” or “let’s chat on Discord”.
It found that text messages containing either word failed to send from an Airtel number, and showed an error message asking the sender to try again. Messages containing these words sent from other networks like Jio or Vi to Airtel were sent but not received by the recipient.
The publication also found that the word Shareit was blocked on Airtel's outgoing messages, but not in messages received from other networks.
Karan Saini on Twitter pointed out other phrases, like "verification code", that appeared to be blocked.
'Technical Issue'
The block doesn't appear to be related to the government's recent ban of 54 Chinese apps, which were allegedly a 'threat to privacy and security of Indians.'
“They banned Garena recently and that had nothing to do with China. So it wouldn’t be unreasonable to think they banned Discord. So I tried messaging names of other apps they banned here. It was weird because things like PUBG and stuff–that still worked," Anandh told the publication.
A company official told MediaNama that it appears to be an unexplained technical issue, but Airtel did not formally reply to their queries about why specific words were filtered.
Nikhil Narendran, who specialises in telecom law, told the publication that there is no legal basis for censorship of text messages and that companies aren't supposed to look at messages, intercept without a government order or discriminate based on content.
Another lawyer said that there are provisions for interception under the Indian Telegraph Act which "prescribe a very comprehensive process and procedure for interception."
(With inputs from MediaNama)
