Data Firm Finds Vulnerability in Aarogya Setu, Govt Denies Breach

As per the report, an Aarogya Setu developer seems to have inadvertently uploaded log-in credentials of the contact tracing app that allowed the research team at Shadow Map to gain access to large parts of the code and other key software.

It also mentions that the issue was fixed later after Shadow Map informed the Aarogya Setu team about the vulnerability.

In a now-retracted blog post, the research team at Shadow Map shared details of the vulnerability bundled with screenshots of the source code including the app’s backend structure that was exposed.