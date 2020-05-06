French cybersecurity expert and hacker who uses the alias “Elliot Alderson” on Twitter has claimed to have found a “security issue” with the Aarogya Setu app which is a coronavirus tracking application developed by the National Informatics Centre, a part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of the Indian government.The hacker alleges that this issue puts the data of 90 million users at risk.Elliot Alderson is the same person who had found flaws in the Aadhar app who exposed that Aadhar data was being accessed by third-party websites.Elliot tweeted out tagging Aarogya Setu’s official Twitter handle saying “A security issue has been found in your app. The privacy of 90 million Indians is at stake. Can you contact me in private?”In the end, he also tagged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who just last week had raised data security concerns related to the app. He called the app a sophisticated surveillance system.He said that it was “outsourced to a pvt operator, with no institutional oversight - raising serious data security & privacy concerns.”‘Aarogya Setu a Sophisticated Surveillance System’: Rahul GandhiFollowing Rahul’s tweet, Elliot decided to deep dive into the Indian contact tracing app using an Indian mobile number for which he had requested on Twitter.In another tweet, Elliot mentioned that 49 minutes after he had declared the security concern, he was contacted by the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.The hacker also said that he would disclose the flaws publicly if the issue is not fixed within a “reasonable deadline”.Not Just Red Zones, New Rules Make Aarogya Setu Mandatory For AllEver since its release, the Aarogya Setu app has come under severe criticism for privacy and surveillance concerns as well as the lack of audit and transparency. The app is not open source and its source code is not open to scrutiny.