Steps to Connect to BSNL WiFi Hotspots in Public Spaces

To connect to BSNL WiFi hotspots, users must have a smartphone and a working BSNL SIM card which can receive messages.

Steps to connect to BSNL Free Wifi Hotspot

Go to WiFi settings

Search and connect to BSNL WiFi

Tap on ‘connect’

Enter the 10-digit mobile number

Tap on Get Pin option after which you will receive a 6-digit pin via SMS.

After entering that PIN, users will be connected to BSNL WiFi.

If you are unable to connect to the WiFi network, you can reach out to the BSNL customer service contact number. You can alternatively enter any URL on your mobile browser and will be directed to the BSNL “Welcome” page, where you can connect to the WiFi hotspot manually.

The BSNL WiFi comes with a limit. To continue using high-speed Wi-Fi, users can top up their phones with vouchers provided by the telco.