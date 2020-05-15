Steps to Connect to BSNL WiFi Hotspots in Public Spaces
BSNL is now offering its users high-speed internet connections in public spaces, like schools, colleges, university campuses, etc. BSNL WiFi Hotspots will be set up in these spaces, which can be accessed only by a BSNL customer.
To connect to BSNL WiFi hotspots, users must have a smartphone and a working BSNL SIM card which can receive messages.
Steps to connect to BSNL Free Wifi Hotspot
- Go to WiFi settings
- Search and connect to BSNL WiFi
- Tap on ‘connect’
- Enter the 10-digit mobile number
- Tap on Get Pin option after which you will receive a 6-digit pin via SMS.
- After entering that PIN, users will be connected to BSNL WiFi.
If you are unable to connect to the WiFi network, you can reach out to the BSNL customer service contact number. You can alternatively enter any URL on your mobile browser and will be directed to the BSNL “Welcome” page, where you can connect to the WiFi hotspot manually.
The BSNL WiFi comes with a limit. To continue using high-speed Wi-Fi, users can top up their phones with vouchers provided by the telco.
