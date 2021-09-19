SpaceX | 4 Space Tourists Return to Earth After 3 Days in Orbit

Four space tourists on board the SpaceX's Dragon capsule safely ended their trip with a splash down off Florida’s coast on Saturday, 18 September, completing the first-ever three-day mission in Earth’s orbit with no professional astronauts on board, news agency AP reported.

Their SpaceX capsule splashed down into the Atlantic just before sunset, close to where their chartered flight took off from.

“Your mission has shown the world that space is for all of us,” SpaceX Mission Control said on radio.