Sony PS5 to Come with Support for Netflix, Spotify, Youtube & More

Sony Head of Global Partner Development and Relations, Phil Rosenberg, on Thursday, 22 October, shared on a company blogpost that the new PlayStations 5 will support a host of popular streaming platforms like Apple TV, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and more.

The new Sony PS5 has been pitched by the company not only as game console but also as a next generation entertainment hub in a more streamline manner compared to its predecessor.

According to Rosenberg, users will no longer be required to download entertainment apps through the PS Store. The company has created dedicated gaming and entertainment spaces on the console, thus making it easier to switch between content. The PS5 console will also feature a new Control Centre which will help make controlling music easier than before.