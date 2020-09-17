Sony Playstation 5 to Launch in November for $499.99
Sony plans to launch PS5 on 12 November, only two days after the release of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.
Sony on Thursday, 17 September announced the price and release date of the PlayStation 5, its next-generation game console. The PS5 will cost $499.99, and PS5 Digital Edition will cost $399.99, when it launches on 12 November. Pre-orders will begin on Thursday, 17 September.
Sony stated that the PS5 will launch in the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea on 12 November and in other countries on 19 November, The Indian Express reported.
But the Japanese tech giant is yet to release the price and release date of PS5 for the Indian market.
Sony’s PS5 launch comes only two days after the release of Microsoft's Xbox Series X.
The Xbox Series X and Series S are priced at $499 and $299, respectively. The Xbox Series X is a flagship console while the Xbox Series S is an inexpensive console without a physical disk drive.
The PS5 console comes with a custom processor that supports 4K graphics, ray-tracing support and an SSD hard drive that provides "lightning-fast" loading speeds.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and The Verge)
