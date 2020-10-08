Sony PS 5 Launch Could Be Delayed in India Because of a Delhi Man
The Sony PlayStation 5 was scheduled to be launched in India in November.
The much-awaited Sony gaming console, the PlayStation 5, might take longer than expected to be launched in India, as the company is facing trademark issues for the name ‘PS5’ in India.
Delhi resident, Hitesh Aswani, appears to have filed a patent for the name ‘PS5’ on 29 October 2019, which was before the unveiling of the gaming console by Sony.
According to a report in The Mako Reactor, Sony only filed for the application on 6 February which is where the dispute lies.
When The Quint reached out to Sony for an official statement, this is what they had to say: “We have no comments at this stage.”
So it’s safe to say that it’s still not clear whether the disputed trademark is the reason for the delay or whether they will even be a delay.
The report goes on to add that the trademark filing is currently being tested and currently reads as "Opposed" on Indian Government’s Public Search of Trade Marks website.
Meanwhile, the PlayStation is going to launch in two variants in the country, the digital and the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive variant.
The new PS5 comes with an AMD-based Zen 2 processor clocked at 3.5Ghz and takes advantage of the 8-core 16-thread Ryzen processor. It also comes with 16GB GDDR5 RAM. The PS 5 has an 825 GB SSD, which is a very strange number, although it's not a standard SSD built into the PS.
