Sony PS 5 Launch Could Be Delayed in India Because of a Delhi Man

The much-awaited Sony gaming console, the PlayStation 5, might take longer than expected to be launched in India, as the company is facing trademark issues for the name ‘PS5’ in India.

Delhi resident, Hitesh Aswani, appears to have filed a patent for the name ‘PS5’ on 29 October 2019, which was before the unveiling of the gaming console by Sony.

According to a report in The Mako Reactor, Sony only filed for the application on 6 February which is where the dispute lies.

When The Quint reached out to Sony for an official statement, this is what they had to say: “We have no comments at this stage.”

So it’s safe to say that it’s still not clear whether the disputed trademark is the reason for the delay or whether they will even be a delay.