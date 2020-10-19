Sony PS5 India Price: Rs 39,990 for Digital, Rs 49,990 for Regular
The Sony PlayStation 5 was scheduled to be launched in India in November.
The Sony PlatStation5, likely to arrive next month globally amid the initial pre-order mess, will cost Rs 49,990 in India for the regular edition and the PS5 Digital Edition will be available for Rs 39,990.
Sony stated that the PS5 will launch in the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on 12 November and in other countries on 19 November, The Indian Express reported.
"Our local teams are working through the logistics. We will share an update on the launch date for India as more information becomes available," the company said in a statement.
The DualSense Wireless Controller will come for Rs 5,990 while the HD camera will cost Rs 5,190. The PULSE 3D Wireless Headset will be available for Rs 8,590 and the Media Remote will cost Rs 2,590. The DualSense Charging Station will come for Rs 2,590.
PS5 Game Prices
Along with the hardware, prices of five games have been revealed as well which were featured in the showcase event:
- Demon’s Souls – Rs 4,999
- Destruction Allstars – Rs 4,999
- Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – Rs 4,999
- Sackboy A Big Adventure – Rs 3,999
- Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales – Rs 3,999
Sony PS 5 Launch Could Be Delayed in India
The Sony PS5 might take longer than expected to be launched in India, as the company is facing trademark issues for the name ‘PS5’ in India.
Delhi resident, Hitesh Aswani, appears to have filed a patent for the name ‘PS5’ on 29 October 2019, which was before the unveiling of the gaming console by Sony.
According to a report in The Mako Reactor, Sony only filed for the application on 6 February, which is where the dispute lies.
When The Quint reached out to Sony for an official statement, this is what they had to say: “We have no comments at this stage.”
So it’s safe to say that it’s still not clear whether the disputed trademark is the reason for the delay or whether they will even be a delay.
(With inputs from IANS)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.