Samsung to Launch Four New Foldable Phones Next Year: Report

Samsung will be launching four new foldable smartphones next year-two new Z fold and two 2 flip models, reported GSM arena, quoting a Korean news outlet.

According to the report, Samsung will be scrapping its Galaxy Note lineup in the coming year. In the first half of 2021, the company will release its Galaxy S flagship lineups and the second half will see the release of the foldable flagship phones.

The report states that the Samsung Galaxy Note lineup will be succeeded by the highest tier Galaxy S21, which also comes with S Pen support. There have also been rumours of Samsung launching a rollable smartphone in 2022 but no official reports have confirmed them so far.