Samsung to Launch Four New Foldable Phones Next Year: Report
There have also been rumours of Samsung launching a rollable smartphone in 2022.
Samsung will be launching four new foldable smartphones next year-two new Z fold and two 2 flip models, reported GSM arena, quoting a Korean news outlet.
According to the report, Samsung will be scrapping its Galaxy Note lineup in the coming year. In the first half of 2021, the company will release its Galaxy S flagship lineups and the second half will see the release of the foldable flagship phones.
The report states that the Samsung Galaxy Note lineup will be succeeded by the highest tier Galaxy S21, which also comes with S Pen support. There have also been rumours of Samsung launching a rollable smartphone in 2022 but no official reports have confirmed them so far.
With Android OS getting expansive support for foldable devices, Samsung is also working at its end to make Android compatible with newer form factors. For devices like the one shown above to become a reality, Samsung will have to get other vendors like Corning on board, in order to make them fold or flip display durable.
Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone in India at Rs 1,09,999 in February, in three colour variants – Black, Purple and Golden.
In terms of specifications, the new Galaxy Z Flip comes with a foldable 6.7-inch AMOLED display, which outputs 425 pixels per inch. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and offering 256GB of storage onboard.
