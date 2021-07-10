Paytm President Amit Nayyar, Other Executives Resign Ahead of IPO

Paytm President Amit Nayyar and several others have stepped down ahead of the company’s general meeting of shareholders on Monday, 12 July, where the firm will seek approval for its proposed Initial Public offering (IPO).

Some others exited the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led fintech company recently. The list includes Rohit Thakur, chief human resource officer, Amit Veer, chief business officer and senior vice president of user growth, and Jaskaran Singh Kapany, head of marketing of Paytm.