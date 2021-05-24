OnePlus TV Y Series Launched: Check Price, Specifications
OnePlus TV Y series (40-inch) will be available on Flipkart, from 26 May at an introductory price of Rs 21,999.
Chinese tech company OnePlus on Monday, 24 May, launched its new OnePlus Y series. This is an expansion of the OnePlus TV product line.
OnePlus TV Y Series Price in India
The new OnePlus TV Y series (40-inch) will be available on Flipkart from 26 May onwards at an introductory price of Rs 21,999. The introductory price offer will be available till May 31.
“Today, OnePlus’ vision of connected ecosystems and smart homes is further expanded by the launch of our OnePlus TV Y Series of 101 cm (40 inch). The successful launch of our new smart TV is also a testament to our fruitful partnership with Flipkart. Our journey with Flipkart began in 2020, and we already witnessed this partnership enable a large section of consumers to gain greater access to innovative technology.”Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.
OnePlus TV Y Series Specifications
The OnePlus TV Y Series (40-inch) offers a wide range of shades, color space mapping, noise reduction, anti-aliasing and dynamic contrast.
The TV has a full-HD resolution of 1920×1080 and is equipped with a screen-to-body ratio of over 93 per cent for a better viewing experience.
It is powered by Android TV 9 and is integrated with Google Assistant in several languages.
The TV sports two 20 W box speakers, which support Dolby Audio.
(With inputs from IANS)
