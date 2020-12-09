OnePlus 8, 8Pro & Nord Official Security Support Schedule Released

The OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus Nord will stop receiving security updates by the mid-2023, revealed the company through a security update page on its website.

The company updated its phone lineup with the OnePlus 8T this October. However, the official end of security support of the latest flagship is yet to publicly announced.

According to the page, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will continue to receive regular quarterly security updates until April 2023, while the OnePlus Nord will receive till July 2023.

Importantly, OnePlus has detailed the regular security patches scheduled for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus Nord and has not provided any explicit details about their operating system updates.

The company does provide regular Android OS updates to its smartphones for the first two years from the date of their launch.