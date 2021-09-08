Ola S1, S1 Pro Electric Scooter Sale Begins: How to Purchase it Online

Cab service provider Ola on Wednesday, 8 September, commenced the sale of the Ola electric scooter. The purchase window opened at 6 pm.

Ola launched its first electric scooter on 15 August in India. It will be available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro.

However, Ola electric started pre-bookings for the electric scooter online on 15 July 2021. Customers can still reserve Ola electric scooter for Rs 499 on olaelectric.com.