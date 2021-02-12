MG Hector 2021 Petrol CVT Launched: Price & Other Details 

MG Motor has provided new 18-inch alloy wheels in the new SUV instead of the old 17-inch ones. The new version comes with a updated touchscreen infotainment system with voice assistant that recognises Hinglish. This helps in controlling functions like opening and closing of windows, sunroof, navigation, AC, etc.

The main rivals of the new MG Hector CVT-petrol are other petrol CVT SUVs like Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and Hyundai Creat.

(With inputs from Autocar India)