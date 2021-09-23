Karnataka Bans Online 'Games of Chance' – But Will Move Stand Legal Scrutiny?

The Karnataka government on Tuesday, 21 September, passed a controversial bill that outlaws online gambling and 'games of chance'. The Legislative Assembly took a decision on Saturday to amend the Karnataka Police Act, to bring the ban into effect.

This development comes after the Karnataka High Court urged the state government to come up with a law on online gambling.

However, experts say the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2021 may face legal hurdles, as it lacks clarity, particularly over how authorities identify an activity, website or app as 'problematic.'