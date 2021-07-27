Jeff Bezos Offers NASA $2 Billion Discount for Lunar Contract

Fresh from his trip to the edge of space, Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos has offered NASA a discount of up to $2 billion to give his space company Blue Origin the human lunar landing system (HLS) contract, won by Elon Musks SpaceX earlier this year.

Bezos in an open letter to the NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said that the company is producing a safe and sustainable lander that will return Americans to the surface of the Moon this time to stay.

"Escalating his space war with Musk, Bezos in an open letter to the NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Monday that his company would close US space agency's near-term budgetary shortfall and producing a safe and sustainable lander that will return Americans to the surface of the Moon this time to stay.