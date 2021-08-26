Drone Rules 2021: Here Is What the New Rules Say About India’s Policy

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Thursday, 26 August, published the new national drone policy following up from the draft policy released earlier this summer.

Based on the feedback, the government has decided to repeal the UAS Rules, 2021, and replace them with the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021.

The Drone Rules, 2021, make it significantly easier for people and companies in the country to own and operate drones. Here's all you need to know about the Drone Rules, 2021: