How to Search for Hospital Beds, Oxygen Cylinders on Twitter?
Here’s how you can refine your search to look up COVID-related resources.
In a bid to help coronavirus patients and their relatives find hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and other resources, Twitter has modified its 'advanced search option' on Friday, 23 April.
As India grapples with the second wave of COVID-19, lakhs of Indians are frantically looking up COVID-related resources on the microblogging platform, where users are posting requests and updating lists to enable faster access to resources.
Outlining the features of the advanced search option, Twitter says it can “help you filter fields like a specific hashtag, time period, or Tweets from a particular account."
How to Use Twitter's Advanced Search Option?
In order to enable advanced search option follow these steps:
- Sign in to Twitter and click on the upper right tab under search. This only works on the Twitter website. Alternatively, you can go to twitter.com/search-advanced.
- A window appears where users can filter for words, including exact phrases, which are relevant to your search.
- There are filters also available for hashtags, words you don't want to appear and so on.
- Lastly, you can search for the relevant dates and only those tweets will appear.
How to Look for COVID Resources?
To search for relevant COVID resources, go to Twitter and click on the advanced search option. For instance, if you're looking for plasma leads in Delhi, below are the steps to follow.
Search your request through Advanced search with relevant phrase and hashtags.
If you want only tweets showing from the last 24 hours, you have to fill in this filter and add specific dates.
Results will be displayed accordingly
Following the same steps, Twitter users can also search for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and other COVID resources.
