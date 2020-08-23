How Airtel Introduced Ultra-Fast 4G in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Until now, super fast network in the Andaman and Nicobar islands was just a dream. However, this is now a reality thanks to the continued efforts of Airtel to bring the archipelago digitally at par with the rest of the mainland.

Airtel has become the first telco to have introduced Ultra-Fast 4G services in the islands, but this was not without its unique challenges. To make this happen, Airtel joined hands with BSNL. Earlier this month, the Prime Minister inaugurated the mammoth submarine optical cable fibre project connecting Chennai with Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This project costs Rs 1,224 crore and involves laying undersea fibre optic cable between the Tamil Nadu capital and the islands, covering a distance of nearly 2300 kms.

The availability of Ultra-Fast 4G will boost the local economy, enhance tourism and also create more jobs in the archipelago. To know more about why this move is a game-changer, watch the video right away.