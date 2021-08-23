Here's Why You May Have to Memorise Your 16-Digit Debit, Credit Card Number
Customers will now have to key in their 16-digit card number for every transaction.
The Reserve Bank of India is planning to make it mandatory for customers to enter all their card details, including name, 16-digit debit/ credit card number, expiry date, and CVV for every online payment.
According to NDTV, the new regulations have been planned as an attempt to secure the card information and is most likely to kick in from January 2022.
The revised regulations prevent payment aggregators, such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Netflix, from storing the information of a customer’s credit or debit card on their servers.
The aim of this change is to secure the card information and make sure that payment operators are not storing the data on the system.
Customers will now have to key in their 16-digit card number, along with the expiry date and the CVV for each and every transaction.
However, this new update will cause inconvenience to the customers who have more than one card and multiple subscriptions.
It also means that consumers will now have to memorise the 16-digit numbers to carry out transactions.
A card verification value (CVV) number is a 3-digit code on the back of a credit or a debit card whereas a 16-digit number is printed on the front of the card.
