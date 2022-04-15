'Have 2 Questions': Elon Musk as Saudi Prince 'Rejects' His Twitter Buyout Offer

Hours after American entrepreneur Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter, a Saudi prince and a major shareholder in the micro-blogging platform, Alwaleed bin Talal, on Thursday, 15 March,said that he rejects the offer.

Soon after Talal's statement, Musk countered the prince, asking two questions.

"I don't believe that the proposed offer by Elon Musk ($54.20) comes close to the intrinsic value of Twitter given its growth prospects. Being one of the largest and long-term shareholders of Twitter, Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) and I reject this offer," Saudi prince Talal said in a post, which claimed that a 5.2 percent stake of Twitter was owned by the prince and his company, Kingdom.

Responding to Talal's tweet, Musk wrote on Twitter,