Xiaomi To Launch NoteBook Pro 120G, Smart TV X Series on 30 August

Xiaomi will launch NoteBook Pro 120G & Smart TV X Series on 30 August. Check the leaked specs and expected price.
Xiaomi has announced that it will conduct an event on 30 August for the launch of a new high-end laptop and a 4K Android-powered television. This means that the company is all set to launch the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G and the Smart TV X Series next week. Xiaomi India has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming smart television on its official website.
Xiaomi has not officially given any details about the soon-to-be launched laptop.
Xiaomi Smart TV X Series: Specifications
Here are the following key features of the Xiaomi Smart TV X:
43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch panel sizes
The design includes minimal bezels on the televisions
TV will support two-pronged stands on each side
The tagline “4K, Your New Resolution” confirms 4K resolution for all the models
Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Laptop: Specifications
A few of the leaked specifications of the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G laptop are as follows:
A metallic finish on the outside
Backlit keyboard on the inside
The thickness of the bezels is not yet confirmed
The laptop configurations are unclear
Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G, Smart TV X Series: Price
The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G is a premium laptop that will soon be introduced in the Indian market. The most expensive laptop in the company’s current portfolio is the Mi Notebook Ultra, which is available for Rs 53,999. The NoteBook Pro is also expected to be priced in the same range.
The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series may come at different prices depending on the different models. The existing X Series includes the Mi TV 5X, which comes in 43-inch, 50-inch, ad 55-inch models.
