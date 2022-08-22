Xiaomi To Launch NoteBook Pro 120G, Smart TV X Series on 30 August

Xiaomi has announced that it will conduct an event on 30 August for the launch of a new high-end laptop and a 4K Android-powered television. This means that the company is all set to launch the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G and the Smart TV X Series next week. Xiaomi India has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming smart television on its official website.

Xiaomi has not officially given any details about the soon-to-be launched laptop.