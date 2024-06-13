Xiaomi 14 Civi Launched in India: Check Specs, Availability, Price, & Sale Date

Xiaomi 14 Civi: The brand-new Xiaomi 14 Civi made its debut in India on Wednesday, 12 June. One should note that it is the latest entrant in Xiaomi's 14 lineup. The new smartphone operates on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform and flaunts Leica-branded 50-megapixel triple rear cameras. The Xiaomi 14 Civi sports a curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Interested buyers in the country should know the specifications and the price range announced recently.
According to the latest official details, the Xiaomi 14 Civi is backed by a 4,700mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging. The new handset looks like a rebrand of the China-exclusive Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro. Interested buyers should take note of the latest announcements available after the launch in India. Stay updated with the important details.
Let's take a look at the confirmed specifications, design, price range, and availability of the new Xiaomi 14 Civi handset in India. Read till the end if you want to purchase the Xiaomi smartphone in the country.
Xiaomi 14 Civi: Availability and Price in India
The price of the Xiaomi 14 Civi in India has been set at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. You can buy the 12GB + 512GB version at Rs 47,999 in the country.
The brand-new handset is available in Cruise Blue, Matcha Green and Shadow Black options. You can purchase the model via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Xiaomi's retail partners in India.
All interested buyers in the country should remember that the sale will start on 20 June, at 12 pm IST. You must know the exact specifications before purchasing the handset after the sale begins.
One can pre-book the handset and they can avail the Redmi 3 Active for free. It is important to note that ICICI bank customers can get a Rs 3000 discount while purchasing through their cards.
Xiaomi 14 Civi Launched in India: Specifications
The dual-sim Xiaomi 14 Civi operates on a HyperOS interface based on Android 14 and flaunts a .55-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen backs HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
The new handset sports a triple rear camera unit co-engineered by Leica with a Summilux lens.
It includes a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 image sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), f/1.63 aperture, and 25mm equivalent focal length. The phone also has a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with a 120-degree field of view.
It has two 32-megapixel selfie cameras. These are some of the confirmed features we know about the Xiaomi 14 Civi in India. Go through the announcements online to know more.