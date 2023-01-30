Vivo X90 Series Launch Date and Time Confirmed: Know Details Here; Specs & Price
Vivo X90 Series: The smartphone series is expected to make its debut on 3 February 2023.
The Vivo X90 series is set to make its debut all over the world on 3 February 2023. People were eagerly waiting to know the launch date of this series. First, the Vivo X90 series made its debut in China in November 2022. After a very long time, this series is finally ready to make its debut worldwide and interested buyers can know the latest details. We have all the latest updates for interested people who are excited to know.
Vivo increased its product offering by introducing the Vivo X90 series in the domestic market. Now, the company has finally revealed the launch date of the smartphone series for the worldwide market. People excited to know more about the X90 series must keep a close eye on the announcements. As of now, only the launch date and time is revealed.
The Vivo X90 series includes three models which are the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. The series is likely to be released in India, Europe, and the Middle East.
According to the details announced by the popular Chinese smartphone company, the Vivo X90 series will make its debut on 3 February in the worldwide market. The inaugural ceremony is scheduled to begin at 12 am IST, as per the latest details.
Vivo X90 Series: Expected Specifications and Price
The specifications of the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+ are not revealed as of yet. However, there are certain rumours about the specifications that you should know before the launch takes place.
The upcoming smartphone series is likely to include a V2 image-sensing processor and a 4nm main chipset.
The main camera on the Vivo X90 series is expected to be powered by Zeiss imaging technology.
As per the latest details available online, all three models are likely to support 120W fast charging and they will have curved displays with punch holes for the selfie cameras. These are the specification details we have about the upcoming smartphones by Vivo.
It is important to note that the company has not confirmed any specifications as of yet. One must keep a close eye on the announcements and the official website of Vivo to know more.
The price of the Vivo X90 series will also be informed to interested buyers after the launch takes place. The price range is not yet announced by the company.
