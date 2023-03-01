Vivo V27 Series Launch in India Today: Live Streaming Details, Price, and Specs

Vivo is gearing up to launch its Vivo V27 series today, Wednesday, 1 March 2023, in India. Interested users in the country should know all the latest details about the launch if they want to purchase brand-new devices. The Vivo V27 series is among the most-awaited smartphones and buyers are extremely excited to know the specifications. All the official details about the smartphones will be available after the launch takes place on the scheduled date and time.

It is important to note that the Vivo V27 series includes two smartphone models. The models are Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27. Both of them will be launched in India today, Wednesday, 1 March, so buyers should keep a close eye on the launch event. They will get to know about the prices and features after the launch takes place.