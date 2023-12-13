Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display Tipped; Know the Rumoured Features and Price

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to make its official debut on 17 January 2024, along with the vanilla Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+. It is important to note that the new handset will succeed the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Over the past few months, the Galaxy S24 models have been seen on several certification and benchmarking sites. Various specifications and key details of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have been revealed online for interested buyers.
A tipster has recently suggested the display and camera specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Tipster Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) recently leaked the camera details of the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra in a post on the social media platform, X. Interested buyers should take note of the tipped specifications before the handset is officially launched on the expected date in 2024.
Here are the tipped specifications, expected price range, and other important details of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, you should note. Please note that the details mentioned by us are not officially confirmed by the company yet so you have to wait for the announcements.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Tipped Specifications and Display
According to the tipster, the rumoured quad camera unit of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will sport a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x telephoto lens, and a 10-megapixel sensor.
The tipster has also mentioned that the rear camera system of the Galaxy S24 Ultra will allow video recording at 8K with optical image stabilisation (OIS). He claims that the back and front camera units of the phone will flaunt an AI-supported object-aware engine. One should remember these details carefully.
The panel of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to offer a peak brightness level of 2,600 nits.
Based on the earlier leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The smartphone is expected to flaunt a 6.8-inch QHD+ display and have a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The smartphone could also be equipped with a 12-megapixel front camera and pack a 5,000mAh battery. However, all buyers should note that the above-mentioned specifications are based on leaks and rumours. You should wait for the company to confirm the features.