OnePlus 12 Launch in India Confirmed: Specifications & Expected Price Range Here

OnePlus 12 made its official debut in China on 5 December. The brand-new smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a 5,400mAh battery that supports 100W wired SuperVOOC charging. The phone is available in four storage configurations and three colour options. It is important to note that the new handset succeeds the OnePlus 11 model, which was introduced in India in February 2023. The OnePlus 12 will also be launched globally and in Indian markets soon.
The company had earlier confirmed the global launch of the OnePlus 12, including in India. The announcement was made through live microsites of the smartphone on its UK, US, and India websites. The microsites have now been updated to announce that the OnePlus 12 will arrive in these markets in early 20024. Interested buyers should be alert.
The India site does not mention an exact date of launch and the UK page states that the launch will happen in January 2024. To know the exact date of the OnePlus 12 launch in India, you have to stay alert and go through the latest announcements.
OnePlus 12 Launch in India: Expected Price and Availability
The OnePlus 12 is offered in three colour options, which include Pale Green, Rock Black, and White colour. In China, the smartphone is available in four configurations.
The price of the base 12GB + 256GB variant is CNY 4,299, approximately Rs 50,700. The 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 4,799, which is roughly Rs 56,600 and the price of the 16GB + 1TB variant is CNY 5,299, approximately Rs 62,500.
The high-end 24GB + 1TB OnePlus 12 variant is CNY 5,799, roughly Rs 68,400 in India, as per details.
OnePlus 12: Specifications
The OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO OLED display coupled with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It has a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The smartphone ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.
The OnePlus 12 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4 inbuilt storage. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.
It also has a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS and 3x optical zoom and a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel sensor.
The OnePlus 12 is equipped with a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging.
