Google Pixel 8a Retail Box Images Leaked; Know the Tipped Specifications & Price

Google officially started selling its new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in October 2023. A less expensive version, the Google Pixel 8a, is likely to make its debut in May as a successor to the Pixel 7a. The brand-new handset is expected to feature a new processor and upgraded cameras. It is expected to be available with a design inspired by the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Interested buyers are requested to take note of the latest announcements online.

Ahead of the official debut, alleged images of the Pixel smartphone's retail box have been revealed online, stating its model number, design, and specifications. The Google Pixel 8a is likely to include dual rear cameras and might provide 27W wired fast charging. Buyers must stay alert to know all the confirmed specifications of the new smartphone model.