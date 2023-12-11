OnePlus 12 Global Debut Date Announced by Executive, Know Features and Details

OnePlus 12 is expected to make its debut in the global markets next month, according to the latest report. The smartphone maker is likely to launch its latest flagship phone in global markets, including India, weeks after it made its debut in China. One should note that the OnePlus 12 is supported by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and includes a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera setup with a Sony LYT-808 sensor. Interested buyers should take note of the details.
According to the details announced by a company executive, the OnePlus 12 handset will be launched alongside the OnePlus 12R. It is important to note that the OnePlus 12 might be launched in Europe and global markets on 23 January 2024. One should wait for the company to officially confirm the date. It is crucial to stay alert.
The executive has also announced that OnePlus is gearing up to launch its gaming-oriented R-series smartphone, the OnePlus 12R soon. It is likely to arrive as the successor to the OnePlus 11R model and could be available at a lower price.
OnePlus 12 Global Debut: Specifications and Design
The OnePlus 12 handset is currently available in China. It is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.
The brand-new handset operates on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and flaunts a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 1Hz - 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.
It sports a triple rear camera setup, headed by a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor. Interested buyers should know these features if they want to buy the OnePlus smartphone.
The smartphone is also equipped with a 64-megapixel telephoto camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.
The OnePlus 12 is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It houses a 5,400mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.
These are all the specifications, designs, and features we know of the OnePlus 12 handset that made its debut recently in China. It is likely to be available soon globally. You have to wait for the official launch date if you want to buy the smartphone. All the latest details will be available online.
