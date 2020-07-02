OnePlus TV 2020 Range Launching Today at 7PM: How to Watch Live

Customers who pre-book the OnePlus TV series will receive 2 years extended warranty for free.

OnePlus last year also launched two premium smart TVs, OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. The Q1 series is the company’s premium flagship, starting at Rs 69,900.

The company recently also announced its new budget smartphone, OnePlus Nord, taking it back to its initial roots of affordable smartphones. OnePlus Nord is estimated to be priced around Rs 38,000 and Qualcomm and OnePlus recently confirmed that the phone will host a 5G compatible Snapdragon 765G processor.