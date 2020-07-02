OnePlus TV 2020 Range Launching Today at 7PM: How to Watch Live
The new smartTV will support iOS and Android connectivity and the starting price of the will be under Rs 20,000.
OnePlus will be launching three new budget variants of OnePlusTV at 7 PM today. According to the company, the starting price of the new range will be under Rs 20,000 and the other variants will be Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000. According to reports, the TVs may come in 32-inch, 43-inch and 55-inch sizes.
The company will not be holding a physical launch event due the COVID-19 pandemic and will be holding a digital-only launch event instead via its social media handles.
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed a few features of the upcoming TV lineup which include a cinematic displau, 93 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, gamma engine, dolby vision and a bezel-less design. The TV will also support iOS and Android smarphones.
Customers who pre-book the OnePlus TV series will receive 2 years extended warranty for free.
OnePlus last year also launched two premium smart TVs, OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. The Q1 series is the company’s premium flagship, starting at Rs 69,900.
The company recently also announced its new budget smartphone, OnePlus Nord, taking it back to its initial roots of affordable smartphones. OnePlus Nord is estimated to be priced around Rs 38,000 and Qualcomm and OnePlus recently confirmed that the phone will host a 5G compatible Snapdragon 765G processor.
