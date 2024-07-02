Realme 13 Pro Series 5G Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications and Price

Tech giant Realme is all set to launch Realme 13 Pro Series 5G in India anytime soon. According to the teasers released by the company, the forthcoming Realme 13 Pro will be unveiled as the first professional camera AI phone. Although, the exact launch date of Realme 13 Pro Series 5G is yet to be revealed, the lineup will succeed already available Realme 12 Pro series, which was launched in the country in January 2024.
Once launched, the new Realme 13 Pro Series 5G will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Currently, there is no information about the handsets which will arrive in the Realme 13 Pro Series, however, it is anticipated that the series will include two smartphones, Realme 13 Pro 5G and a Realme 13 Pro+ 5G.
Realme 13 Pro Series 5G Launch Date in India
Realme 13 Pro Series 5G will be launched in India soon. However, the exact launch date and time is yet to to be revealed.
Realme 13 Pro Series Price in India
As of there is no official information about the pricing details of Realme 13 Pro Series but some reports suggest that the Realme 13 Pro may be priced around Rs 25,999 (base variant) and the starting price of Realme 13 Pro+ may be around Rs Rs 29,999.
Realme 13 Pro: Features and Specifications (Expected)
First Professional AI Camera phone.
The handset may be available in four storage configurations, including 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.
Available in monet gold, monet purple, and sky green color variants.
For optics, the handset may have 50MP primary camera and 50MP 3X periscope camera at the back side. An 8.1MP selfie camera may be available at the front for selfies and video calling.
Realme 13 Pro+: Features and Specifications (Expected)
Slim design measuring up to 161.34 x 73.91 x 8.23mm.
The handset may weigh around190 grams.
The smartphone will arrive with a huge battery of 5,050mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC charging.
Runs on Android 14.
This handset may be equipped with Sony IMX882 3x periscope lens and may pack a 50MP main camera.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.
