OnePlus Cloud 11 Event Today: Know Live Streaming Details & OnePlus 11 5G Specs
OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event Today in India: Know the specifications of the OnePlus 11 5G and the price here.
OnePlus is gearing up to host its OnePlus Cloud 11 Event today, Tuesday, 7 February 2023, in India. During the launch event, the brand will reveal the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and OnePlus Keyboard in India. It is important to note that the OnePlus Pad and the OnePlus Keyboard are the first OnePlus devices in their categories. Buyers in the country are extremely excited to watch the launch event of the devices.
We have all the latest details about the OnePlus Cloud 11 Event that will take place on Tuesday. Buyers in India can watch the live streaming of the event from anywhere they want. They will get to know more about the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and OnePlus Keyboard after the launch today.
Here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus Cloud 11 event live stream in India. Know the date, time, live streaming platform, and other important details here before the event begins today.
OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event in India: Live Streaming Details
The OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event is scheduled to take place today, Tuesday, 7 February 2023. The event is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST on Tuesday.
As per the latest details, it is going to be an on-ground event. The launch will also be live streamed via the official YouTube channel of OnePlus and its social media handles.
OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event: Expected Price in India
It is important to note that the OnePlus 11 price in India was leaked online. According to the details available online, the OnePlus 11 8GB+128GB model could be priced at Rs 49,999.
On the other hand, the 12GB+256GB variant could be priced at Rs 54,999. The OnePlus 11 16GB+256GB variant is likely to be priced at Rs 59,999 and the 16GB+512GB model could cost Rs 66,999.
OnePlus 11 5G Launch Today: Specifications
Even though there are a lot of noteworthy launches taking place during the OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event, the most notable device is the flagship OnePlus 11 5G.
The model is equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz refresh rate curved AMOLED panel. The OnePlus 11 5G is powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.
The device will have a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera. The OnePlus 11 5G will also feature a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.
Topics: OnePlus OnePlus Cloud 11 event
