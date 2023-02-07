OnePlus Cloud 11 Event Today: Know Live Streaming Details & OnePlus 11 5G Specs

OnePlus is gearing up to host its OnePlus Cloud 11 Event today, Tuesday, 7 February 2023, in India. During the launch event, the brand will reveal the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and OnePlus Keyboard in India. It is important to note that the OnePlus Pad and the OnePlus Keyboard are the first OnePlus devices in their categories. Buyers in the country are extremely excited to watch the launch event of the devices.

We have all the latest details about the OnePlus Cloud 11 Event that will take place on Tuesday. Buyers in India can watch the live streaming of the event from anywhere they want. They will get to know more about the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and OnePlus Keyboard after the launch today.