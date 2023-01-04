OnePlus 11 is to be Launched on 4 January in China; Design, Features, Specs Here

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 11 5G in China today, 4 January 2023. The company has been teasing the features of its new smartphone before the launch. OnePlus has also confirmed the launch event of the OnePlus 11 in India on 7 February 2023. The company has already revealed a few details like OnePlus 11's design and hardware. Let's have a look at the features, design, and specs below.

We can expect the OnePlus 11 5G to be introduced with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The company informed that the phone's base model will feature 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage. The Chinese market will also have a 16GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 11 with 512GB of internal storage.