OnePlus 11 is to be Launched on 4 January in China; Design, Features, Specs Here
OnePlus 11 5G will be launched in the Chinese market today and in the Indian market on 7 February
OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 11 5G in China today, 4 January 2023. The company has been teasing the features of its new smartphone before the launch. OnePlus has also confirmed the launch event of the OnePlus 11 in India on 7 February 2023. The company has already revealed a few details like OnePlus 11's design and hardware. Let's have a look at the features, design, and specs below.
We can expect the OnePlus 11 5G to be introduced with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The company informed that the phone's base model will feature 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage. The Chinese market will also have a 16GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 11 with 512GB of internal storage.
OnePlus 11 5G: Design, Features, Specs
Here are a few important points about the design, features, and specs of the OnePlus 11 5G that can help you decide if that is the right phone for you.
The phone will feature a triple-camera setup on the back.
The device will feature an alert slider.
OnePlus has confirmed about the phone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
The phone will sport a 6.7-inch display with a QHD+ resolution of 1,440 x 3,216 pixels.
The phone may offer support for a 120Hz refresh rate along with a curved screen and a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner.
It might have a 50-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor.
The phone will have a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies.
There could be a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.
The phone will weigh about 205g and measures 163.1×74.1×8.53mm.
The video teasers also highlight the Green color variant of the OnePlus 11 with a frosted back while the black color variant may have a textured design and a matte finish.
The phone will be running Android 13 out-of-the-box on Geekbench and the Chinese variant can feature ColorOS 13 on top. The Indian variant is likely to feature Oxygen OS 13 on top of Android.
