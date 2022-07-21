OnePlus 10T Launch Date Confirmed: Expected Specs, Price & Live Streaming Detail

OnePlus has officially revealed the launch date for its next top smartphone for interested buyers. As per the latest official details, the OnePlus 10T, the company's next flagship smartphone, is all set to make its debut on 3 August 2022 at 7:30 pm IST. Along with the launch date and time, OnePlus has also confirmed that it will host an offline launch event in New York for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the world.

Ever since the release of the OnePlus 3T, the company has been following a trend of launching two flagship smartphones every year. However, it is important to note that the popular smartphone company had not released one last year, in 2021. The launch of the OnePlus 10T on 3 August 2022 at 7:30 pm IST is highly anticipated by the buyers.