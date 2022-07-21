OnePlus 10T Launch Date Confirmed: Expected Specs, Price & Live Streaming Detail
OnePlus 10T: The flagship smartphone will launch on 3 August 2022 at 7:30 pm IST in an offline launch event.
OnePlus has officially revealed the launch date for its next top smartphone for interested buyers. As per the latest official details, the OnePlus 10T, the company's next flagship smartphone, is all set to make its debut on 3 August 2022 at 7:30 pm IST. Along with the launch date and time, OnePlus has also confirmed that it will host an offline launch event in New York for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the world.
Ever since the release of the OnePlus 3T, the company has been following a trend of launching two flagship smartphones every year. However, it is important to note that the popular smartphone company had not released one last year, in 2021. The launch of the OnePlus 10T on 3 August 2022 at 7:30 pm IST is highly anticipated by the buyers.
It is important to know the price and expected specifications of the upcoming flagship smartphone by OnePlus - OnePlus 10T which is all set to make its debut on 3 August 2022.
OnePlus 10T Expected Specifications
The OnePlus 10T is likely to have similar specifications as the OnePlus 10 Pro. The major difference is that the smartphone is expected to be equipped with 150W fast charging.
It is important to note that the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Pro might not have any huge difference except the charging speed. However, one needs to wait for the launch event to take place to know more about the price and features of the upcoming flagship smartphone.
OnePlus 10T Launch Event: Live Streaming and Other Details
Along with the OnePlus 10T, the company is planning to launch the next iteration of OxygenOS, the OxygenOS 13.
The launch event of the OnePlus 10T will also be live streamed on the official social media handle of OnePlus on 3 August 2022 at 7:30 pm IST. The ones who want to attend the offline launch event in New York on the mentioned date and time can purchase tickets worth $25.
People who will attend the offline launch event of the OnePlus 10T will receive an exclusive goodie bag that consists of Nord Buds and other OnePlus products.
To know more about the launch event, one should visit the official website of OnePlus so that they can stay updated with the latest details.
