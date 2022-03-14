Samsung Launch Event for Galaxy A Series Smartphones Expected on 17 March

Processor

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is expected to be powered by Exynos 1200 processor, while Galaxy A73 5G is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor.

Display

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is expected to sport a 6.52-inch AMOLED display, while Galaxy A73 5G is likely to have 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Both are expected come with 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera

Both smartphones are expected to have a quad-rear camera setup.

For Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung will reportedly offer 6MP primary camera and 12MP secondary camera, paired with two 5MP sensors.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is expected to come with 108MP + 12MP + 8MP +2MP camera setup.

Battery

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A73 5G smartphones are expected to be powered by 5,000mAh batteries.