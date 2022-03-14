Samsung Launch Event for Galaxy A Series Smartphones Expected on 17 March
Learn all about the specs of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A73 5G smartphones.
South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to put up its new launch event, Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked soon. According to a tweet shared by tipster Evan Blass, the launch event is scheduled to take place on 17 March 2022. It has also been tipped that Samsung will launch new smartphones under Galaxy A series.
However, exact date of the launch event is yet to be confirmed by the company.
Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A73 5G smartphones during the launch event, reported Gadgets360. The report added that Samsung is working on four new Galaxy A smartphones: Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, and Galaxy A23 5G.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A73 5G: Expected Specifications
Processor
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is expected to be powered by Exynos 1200 processor, while Galaxy A73 5G is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor.
Display
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is expected to sport a 6.52-inch AMOLED display, while Galaxy A73 5G is likely to have 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Both are expected come with 120Hz refresh rate.
Camera
Both smartphones are expected to have a quad-rear camera setup.
For Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung will reportedly offer 6MP primary camera and 12MP secondary camera, paired with two 5MP sensors.
On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is expected to come with 108MP + 12MP + 8MP +2MP camera setup.
Battery
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A73 5G smartphones are expected to be powered by 5,000mAh batteries.
Price details of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A73 5G smartphones are yet to be revealed by the company.
Check this space regularly for further updates about upcoming Samsung Galaxy launch event and smartphones.
(With inputs from Gadgets360)
