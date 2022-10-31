Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Sale Date in India: Price, Availability, and Specs
Nothing Ear (Stick): Buyers in India can purchase the device from 17 November on Myntra or Flipkart.
The United Kingdom-based technology giant Nothing launched its Ear (Stick) recently after months of leaks and speculations. The brand new Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds are priced at $99 in the United States and EUR 119 in the European Union. It is important to note that, globally, Nothing will hold a limited drop of the wearable and the sales are scheduled to begin on 4 November in a few global markets. The global markets include the US, UK, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
It is important to note that the technology giant has already started accepting pre-orders for the device. According to the latest official details out there, the Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds will be available for purchase in India from 17 November. The device will be available on Flipkart and Myntra for interested buyers in the country on the scheduled date.
Interested buyers in India should stay alert so they can get more information about the Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds. As of now, the sale date and availability of the device in the country are confirmed so one should remember the details.
Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds: Price in India
As per the official details, the Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds are priced at Rs 8,499 in India. Buyers can get their hands on the device only via the giant e-commerce platforms, Myntra and Flipkart.
Nothing Ear (Stick): Specifications
The case of the earbuds is inspired by lipstick silhouettes. It sports a unique, yet functional, twist opening, according to the details available online. The device provides comfort and an advanced sound experience to the users.
It is important to note that the case of the Nothing Ear (Stick) weighs just 4.4 grams. It is equipped with an IP54 dust and water-resistant coating.
When we talk about the hardware front, the earbuds come with a 12.6 mm dynamic driver with a PEN (Polyethylene Naphthalate) and PU (Polyurethane) diaphragm.
The brand new Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds sport Nothing’s Clear Voice technology. It also has a bass lock feature that provides a more customised audio experience.
These are all the features we know about the new earbuds launched by the UK-based tech giant. To know more, you can go to either Flipkart or Myntra and get a better idea of the specifications.
The sale of the Nothing Ear (Stick) is going to begin soon in the country so buyers should stay alert.
