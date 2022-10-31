Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Sale Date in India: Price, Availability, and Specs

The United Kingdom-based technology giant Nothing launched its Ear (Stick) recently after months of leaks and speculations. The brand new Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds are priced at $99 in the United States and EUR 119 in the European Union. It is important to note that, globally, Nothing will hold a limited drop of the wearable and the sales are scheduled to begin on 4 November in a few global markets. The global markets include the US, UK, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

It is important to note that the technology giant has already started accepting pre-orders for the device. According to the latest official details out there, the Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds will be available for purchase in India from 17 November. The device will be available on Flipkart and Myntra for interested buyers in the country on the scheduled date.