MacBook Air M2 2022: Check Pre-Order Availability Dates and Other Details

The New MacBook Air M2 2022 will be available for pre-order soon. Check details here.

At the recent Apple’s annual developer conference (WWDC 2022), the new and updated 2022 MacBook Air M2 was revealed. Ever since its official teaser, the users are now desperately waiting for the pre-order dates of the new MacBook Air with M2 processor. Good news for Apple MacBook users, the company has confirmed the official pre-order dates.

MacBook Air M2 2022: Pre-Order Dates 

The new stylish and sophisticated MacBook Air M2 2022 will be available for pre-orders from Friday, 8 July 2022, 5:30 pm and the customers will get their orders from 15 July 2022.

The Apple MacBook users should note that the new version of MacBook Air with M2 processor will be available in four color variants – silver, space grey, starlight, and midnight.
New Apple MacBook Air M2 2022: Price

The starting price of the New MacBook Air M2 is Rs 1,19,900 for all the customers except students and teachers who will get the device by paying an amount of Rs 1,09, 900.

Apple MacBook Air M2 2022: Features and Specifications

Following are some of the key features and specs of the New MacBook Air M2:

  • Sleek and lightweight metallic (aluminium) body measuring up to 11.3mm.

  • Fanless design similar to that of the predecessor MacBook Air M1.

  • 25% brighter screen compared to previous versions with a capability of supporting almost 1 billion colours.

  • Two Thunderbolt ports through which multiple accessories can be connected to the device.

  • A 3.5mm audio jack.

  • Magsafe charging port.

  • A liquid retina display (13.6 inch).

  • The new MacBook Air M2 supports 67W superfast charging.

  • Magic keyboard along with a modified trackpad supporting advanced functions like like Touch ID and Force touch.

  • An advanced HD camera (1080p) with double resolution and low-light performance capability compared to its predecessors.

  • According to Apple, the new MacBook Air M2 has a more powerful CPU (8-core) and GPU (10-core) compared to the previous versions.

  • Storage: 24 GB unified memory.

