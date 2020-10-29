iPhone 12 Series Has Hidden Reverse Wireless Charging: Report

The new Apple iPhone 12 series may have a secret wireless feature to charge an external device like upcoming Apple AirPods and the long-expected Tile-like item tracker Apple AirTags, reports claimed on Thursday, 29 October.

Citing a series of US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filings first spotted by VentureBeat, the report stated that the iPhone 12 "supports a built-in inductive charging transmitter and receiver." However, Apple has not officially announced any such functionality yet.

"In addition to being able to be charged by a desktop WPT [wireless power transfer] charger (puck), 2020 iPhone models … also support WPT charging function at 360 kHz to charge accessories," one of the documents read.

The list includes iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The FCC documents said that "currently the only accessory that can be charged by iPhones is an external potential apple accessory in future" and that reverse charging currently "only occurs when the phone is connected to an AC power outlet."