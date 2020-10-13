Apple Diwali Offer: Free AirPods with Purchase of iPhone 11

Apple on Monday, 12 October, announced a new Diwali offer for its Indian customers a few days before the launch of the iPhone 12. As part of its Diwali sale, set to go live on 17 October, customers can get free AirPods on the purchase of an iPhone 11 from its online store.

The Apple AirPods, which are priced at Rs 14,500, will be available alongside for free on the purchase of an iPhone 11 only from the Apple Online Retail store. The phone is currently priced at Rs 68,000 for the 64GB variant. However, online retail giants like Amazon, are offering massive discounts on the iPhone 11, which is currently listed on the site for Rs 49,000.

Meanwhile, Apple’s much awaited flagship, the Apple iPhone 12, is set to launch on 13 October, and the company is expected to release four variants of the phone: iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.