iPhone 12 Pro Max Wins DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max was awarded highest-ever Display Performance Grade of A+ and the Best Smartphone Display Award by DisplayMate, an advanced display calibration and optimisation service, which uses proprietary test and calibration patterns to determine the quality of the display.

“The iPhone 12 Pro Max display meets all of the criteria and requirements for a DisplayMate A+ Grade, earning DisplayMate's Highest Overall Display Assessment Rating and Highest Display Performance Grade of A+,” the DisplayMate website states.