Honor Watch ES & Watch GS Pro Launched in India Starting Rs 7,999

Smartphone brand Honor has expanded its wearable portfolio in India with the launch of two new smartwatches — Watch ES and Watch GS Pro.



The Honor Watch ES will be available starting 17 October for Rs 7,499 while Honor Watch GS Pro will also be sold online starting 16 October for Rs 17,999.

In the under Rs 20,000 price segment, you can also get the Fitbit Versa 2 and the Oppo Watch.