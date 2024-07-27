Google Pixel 9 Leak: Know the Design, Colours, Features, and Latest Details Here

Google Pixel 9 leak: The Google Pixel 9 series is all set to take a hit this August, and a new variant of the Pixel will feature a refined design with a matte texture on the back panel, according to a leaked image. It is important to note that Google has confirmed the launch of Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 9 Pro. According to the latest official details, the Google Pixel 9 series will make its debut in India and other parts of the world on 13 August. The launch is expected to take place at 10:30 pm IST.
Interested buyers are excited to know more about the Google Pixel 9 series. The design, colour options, and features of the upcoming series have been revealed via different leaks. Buyers should look at the details before the launch takes place at the scheduled date. We have important updates for interested readers. Make sure to check the details and stay informed.
Google Pixel 9 Series: Leaked Design and Features
The image, shared by 91mobiles, reveals the four colour variants of the Pixel 9 series - dark grey, light grey, off-white, and pink. While the front panel of the devices is likely to feature a punch-hole display, the back panel might have a matte texture, with a different colour.
The Pixel 9 series is expected to run on the updated Gemini AI chip and will offer users up to seven years of security updates.
The new phones will also feature PixelScreenshots, a feature similar to Microsoft's Recall feature, which allows users to save things to remember later, such as events, places, and more.
Emergency SOS is another feature coming to the Pixel 9 series, which is designed to send a crisis alert about nearby fires or floods. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold supports a 120Hz refresh rate and features a resolution of 2152 x 2076.
The leak also reveals that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will feature a larger display than its predecessor, with an inner display measuring 8 inches diagonally. The phone is expected to run on the updated Gemini AI chip and offer up to seven years of security updates.
These are some of the details we know for now. The exact features and design will be revealed after the launch. Stay tuned to know all the updates.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).