Google Pixel 9 Leak: Know the Design, Colours, Features, and Latest Details Here

Google Pixel 9 leak: The Google Pixel 9 series is all set to take a hit this August, and a new variant of the Pixel will feature a refined design with a matte texture on the back panel, according to a leaked image. It is important to note that Google has confirmed the launch of Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 9 Pro. According to the latest official details, the Google Pixel 9 series will make its debut in India and other parts of the world on 13 August. The launch is expected to take place at 10:30 pm IST.

Interested buyers are excited to know more about the Google Pixel 9 series. The design, colour options, and features of the upcoming series have been revealed via different leaks. Buyers should look at the details before the launch takes place at the scheduled date. We have important updates for interested readers. Make sure to check the details and stay informed.