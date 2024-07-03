Google Pixel 9 Series Launch Date Confirmed: Features, Specifications & Price

Google Pixel 9 Series Launch Date: Google is all set to launch a new smartphone series Google Pixel 9 globally on 13 August 2024. According to several online leaks, a new pink variant of Google Pixel 9 will make its global debut next month and this new variant is already available in the Algeria in 256GB storage. The company is anticipated to unveil the Google Pixel 9 series at a hardware event which is scheduled for 10:30 pm IST.

Currently there is no information about the number of devices that will be launched in the upcoming Google Pixel 9 series. However, as per tipsters, four smartphones including Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Fold will make debut at the launch event. The features and specifications of Google Pixel 9 series are yet to be revealed but some tipsters suggest that the line up will arrive with Android 15 and Tensor G4 SoC.