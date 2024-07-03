Google Pixel 9 Series Launch Date Confirmed: Features, Specifications & Price

Google Pixel 9 Series Launch Date: Google is all set to launch a new smartphone series Google Pixel 9 globally on 13 August 2024. According to several online leaks, a new pink variant of Google Pixel 9 will make its global debut next month and this new variant is already available in the Algeria in 256GB storage. The company is anticipated to unveil the Google Pixel 9 series at a hardware event which is scheduled for 10:30 pm IST.
Currently there is no information about the number of devices that will be launched in the upcoming Google Pixel 9 series. However, as per tipsters, four smartphones including Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Fold will make debut at the launch event. The features and specifications of Google Pixel 9 series are yet to be revealed but some tipsters suggest that the line up will arrive with Android 15 and Tensor G4 SoC.
Google Pixel 9 Series Launch Date in India
Google Pixel 9 Series will be launched on 13 August 2024.
Google Pixel 9 Series Price in India
There is no information yet about the price of Google Pixel 9 Series in India.
Google Pixel 9: Features and Specifications (Expected)
A 6.24-inch display.
Powered by Tensor G4 chipset.
Available in 12GB RAM.
A dual camera setup without a telephoto lens.
Runs on Android 15.
Google AI features.
Glossy back finish and rounded corners.
A pill-shaped camera bar.
Flat back panel and screen.
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Features and Specifications (Expected)
A 6.34-inch display.
Powered by Tensor G4 chipset.
Available in 16GB RAM.
A triple camera set up.
Runs on Android 15.
Google AI features.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Features and Specifications (Expected)
A 6.73-inch display.
Powered by Tensor G4 chipset.
Available in 16GB RAM.
A triple camera set up.
Runs on Android 15.
Google AI features.
Google Pixel 9 Fold: Features and Specifications (Expected)
An 8.02-inch main display and a 6.29-inch cover screen.
The handset may support a split-screen mode.
Powered by Tensor G4 SoC.
Runs on Android 15.
Google AI features.
