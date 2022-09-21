Apple iPhone 15 Series Leaked Specifications: Check Details; Rumoured Features

Apple iPhone 14 series was unveiled recently during the company's 'Far Out' event in September. It is important to note that the iPhone 14 Plus is yet to go on sale in India. There are already rumours online about the iPhone 15 that is set to launch next year, in 2023. According to a new leak, Apple is likely to pack a USB Type-C port on its future iPhone 15 units. It is important to note that these are all rumours.

The iPhone 15 series is also set to feature the new Dynamic Island. Currently, this feature is only available on iPhone 14 Pro models. As per the rumours online, the vanilla iPhone 15 is likely to sport this year's A16 Bionic SoC, while the iPhone 15 Pro is tipped to be supported by A17 Bionic SoC.