FAQ: What Is the New Change in India’s Mapmaking Policy?

The Ministry of Science and Technology on Monday, 15 February, announced new guidelines for the geospatial sector in the country, a move that will deregulate all existing rules governing the acquisition and production of geospatial data.

This move will allow Indian companies to produce and share geospatial data, including maps without any prior approvals, licences and security clearances, informed Department of Science and Technology Secretary Ashutosh Sharma.

Here's everything you need to know about the government's new policy: