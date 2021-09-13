Ray-Ban Stories: Wearing a Piece of Facebook on Your Face – Cool or Creepy?

Global social media giant Facebook has launched its first set of smart glasses called Ray-Ban Stories – in partnership with popular sunglasses manufacturer Ray-Ban.

Ray-Ban Stories will enable you to shoot photos and videos handsfree, using the equipped cameras and three microphones. The smart glasses, which have inbuilt speakers, can also play music and make calls.

Interestingly, this is not the first such experiment by a tech giant. Google LLC and Snap Inc had also released a similar range of smart glasses but failed miserably after the technology sparked privacy concerns.

But what exactly do Ray-Ban Stories offer and what are some of the privacy concerns? We explain.