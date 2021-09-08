eNAM Can Help Farmers Earn Better Profits – But It Has a Long Way to Go

"What is eNAM? We only know and believe in APMC mandis," says Dhonatare Patil, a farmer based out of Pune.

In 2016, an online trading platform named National Agriculture Market or eNAM was launched by the Government of India in order to facilitate online trading of commodities for farmers, traders and buyers.

However, as Patil told The Quint, most farmers including him are not really aware of the online portal or the concept of e-mandis.

"Even if they (government) have started an online platform, how can someone buy commodities, especially fruits and vegetables, without physically seeing them?" he asks.

When 1,000 new mandis were added to the eNAM portal by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February this year – to facilitate more and more farmers to sell their harvested produce online – the step was seen as a solution to farmers' woes, that were amplified by the pandemic.