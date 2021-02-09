Decoding How Delhi CM’s Daughter Fell Prey to a QR Code Scam 

According to police, Harshita posted an ad on OLX to sell an old sofa, after which the accused managed to gain her trust and claimed he wanted to buy the item. The accused then asked her to scan a QR code, after which he sent a small amount to her account, in order to establish his authenticity.

When she received the amount, he then sent a QR code, and asked her to scan it to receive the remaining amount. However, when she scanned the code, a sum of Rs 20,000 got debited from her account.

When she questioned the man about it, he said it happened by mistake, as it was a wrong QR code. He then sent another code and asked her to follow the same procedure to receive the money. However, this time she lost another Rs 14,000. In this way, the scammer duped Harshita of Rs 34,000 in two simultaneous transactions.